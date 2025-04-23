European Volleyball Confederation President to visit Baku

The President of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), Roko Sikirić, is set to visit Baku.

The CEV president will arrive in the Azerbaijani capital tomorrow, Idman.biz reports.

During his visit, Sikirić will attend the final matches of the Azerbaijan Men’s and Women’s Volleyball Super League, set to take place on April 24 and 25 at the National Gymnastics Arena. He will also take part in the awards ceremony honoring the champions.

Several key meetings with local officials and volleyball stakeholders are also scheduled as part of the visit.

Idman.biz