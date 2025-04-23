23 April 2025
EN

European Volleyball Confederation President to visit Baku

Volleyball
News
23 April 2025 17:02
11
European Volleyball Confederation President to visit Baku

The President of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), Roko Sikirić, is set to visit Baku.

The CEV president will arrive in the Azerbaijani capital tomorrow, Idman.biz reports.

During his visit, Sikirić will attend the final matches of the Azerbaijan Men’s and Women’s Volleyball Super League, set to take place on April 24 and 25 at the National Gymnastics Arena. He will also take part in the awards ceremony honoring the champions.

Several key meetings with local officials and volleyball stakeholders are also scheduled as part of the visit.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Marharyta Stepanenko may miss upcoming matches: “I might have broken my ligaments”
15:18
Volleyball

Marharyta Stepanenko may miss upcoming matches: “I might have broken my ligaments”

The powerful hitter recently claimed the Israeli championship with Ashdod Maccabi and shared her thoughts following the title win
Azerbaijani volleyball player becomes champion in Israel
13:00
Volleyball

Azerbaijani volleyball player becomes champion in Israel

Member of the Azerbaijani women’s national volleyball team, Marharyta Stepanenko, has been crowned champion in Israel
FINAL: Azerrail secures dominant 3-0 victory in first match - PHOTO
22 April 17:10
Volleyball

FINAL: Azerrail secures dominant 3-0 victory in first match - PHOTO

The final stage of the Men’s Volleyball High League kicked off today
Rahimova and Osasco keep final hopes alive
22 April 12:03
Volleyball

Rahimova and Osasco keep final hopes alive

Polina Rahimova is helping her team, Osasco, fight for a spot in the Brazilian Volleyball Championship fina
Champions stumble in final opener - PHOTO
21 April 17:22
Volleyball

Champions stumble in final opener - PHOTO

Reigning champions Azeryol faced off against Absheron in the first match of the title clash
Yelyzaveta Ruban: “We gave It our all – and became champions”
16 April 16:39
Volleyball

Yelyzaveta Ruban: “We gave It our all – and became champions”

These were the words of Azerbaijani national team volleyball player Yelyzaveta Ruban, who clinched the Romanian Championship title with Alba

Most read

WrestleMania 41: Night of unforgettable moments
21 April 10:53
Wrestling

WrestleMania 41: Night of unforgettable moments

From Becky Lynch’s shocking return to John Cena’s record-breaking victory and Iyo Sky’s historic win, WrestleMania 41 was a night to remember
Rugby legend Sébastien Chabal opens up about devastating memory loss battle
21 April 11:25
Rugby

Rugby legend Sébastien Chabal opens up about devastating memory loss battle

"I don't remember a single second of a rugby match I played"
Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years
22 April 14:00
Football

Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years

Tottenham Hotspur is experiencing its most disappointing Premier League campaign in two decades
Duplantis and Biles shine at Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid
22 April 11:14
Other

Duplantis and Biles shine at Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and American gymnast Simone Biles were named Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year