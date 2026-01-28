28 January 2026
Azerbaijani referee appointed to Challenge Cup match

Azerbaijani international referee Eldar Zulfugarov has received an appointment for a Challenge Cup match.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, the appointment was made by the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV).

Zulfugarov will serve as the second referee for today’s women’s Challenge Cup quarterfinal match between Hungary’s Kaposvari and Slovenia’s Nova Gorica, which will be played in Hungary. The duties of first referee will be carried out by Turkish official Cevril Ebru Kaya.

It is worth noting that the CEV Refereeing Committee launched a new project this year, the CEV Mentoring Program 2026. The program includes 16 experienced referees who act as mentors, with Eldar Zulfugarov among them.

Under the terms of the project, young referees are appointed as first officials, while experienced referees work as second referees and evaluate their colleagues’ performances after the matches.

