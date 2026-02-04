Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation official appointed to European quarter-final

Zokhrab Gozalbeyli, head of communications at the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, has received an international appointment for a European club fixture, Idman.Biz reports.

According to the federation, Gozalbeyli will act as match supervisor for the women’s Challenge Cup quarter-final between Panionios and Olympiada Neapolis. The match is scheduled to take place in Greece on 5 February.

The fixture will be officiated by Polish referee Tomasz Janik and Romanian official Darius Dumitru Mesca. The supervisor’s role includes overseeing organisational standards, coordination with match officials and ensuring compliance with competition regulations.

The appointment underlines the growing presence of Azerbaijani specialists in European volleyball structures, reflecting the federation’s increasing involvement in international competitions and governance.