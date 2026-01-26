Arina Elizarova: "Every time men here say mashallah to me" – IDMAN.BIZ INTERVIEW

Among the many foreign players competing in the Azerbaijan women’s volleyball championship, Abseron middle blocker Arina Elizarova stands out not only for her performances on the court, but also for her height, not to mention her looks.

Idman.Biz presents an interview with the Serbian volleyball player of Russian origin, who currently represents the Azerbaijani club.

- You were born in Moscow and are Serbian by citizenship. How did you end up at an Azerbaijani volleyball club?

- Yes, although I am Russian, I have lived in Serbia since the age of 16 and hold Serbian citizenship. My last club before coming here was also Serbian, Zeleznicar, with whom I won the national Super League. I started my career at Partizan. As for Azerbaijan, like many athletes playing abroad, I came here through my agent. I had several offers from Azerbaijan, but we chose Abseron. I have been playing for the club since September last year.

- What adjectives did you associate with Baku before arriving, and what changed after?

- When I was still a child, I already had an idea of Baku because my parents’ friends were Azerbaijanis and often told us about their hometown. I knew it was warm, beautiful and hospitable. After arriving, more nouns were added to those adjectives: the sea, the food, the people (laughs).

- What did you like most about Azerbaijani cuisine?

- Almost everything, but especially dolma made with grape leaves. And of course the sweets. There are so many of them and they are so delicious that I have no words.

- Many Azerbaijani men probably have no words either when they see you: young, tall, beautiful and, most importantly, not married. Do men in Baku pay you more attention than in other countries?

- I have never lacked male attention (laughs). Although I understand that tall girls are a bit of a challenge here. I constantly hear mashallah said behind me, but I do not always know whether it is meant in a good or bad way (laughs).

- That word only has a positive meaning.

- Yes, that has already been explained to me. But my communication with Azerbaijani men has not gone beyond that yet. Maybe they do not dare (laughs).

- Maybe they feel insecure because of the height difference? Not many Azerbaijani men are over 190 cm to compete with your 194 cm.

- And there are also heels (laughs). Maybe they do feel insecure. But for me, height has never been a problem when communicating with men. The most important thing is that he is a real man.

- By the way, speaking of shoes. Is it difficult for you to find suitable ones?

- Shoes are not a problem at all, I only wear size 43. Clothes are much more difficult, especially trousers. In Baku I can usually only buy tops.

- What are the advantages of being tall?

- First of all, I can easily reach things on the top shelves (laughs). But seriously, there are many advantages. For example, height gives me confidence. I do not feel like one of many, but someone special.

- Men may feel insecure, but what about women? Have you made new friends in Azerbaijan?

- Yes, of course, and most of them are also athletes. There are many foreigners in Azerbaijani volleyball in general and in our club in particular. Each of them brings something of their own, both culturally and in communication. We even have a Japanese player. Overall, Abseron has a very good team atmosphere.

- But the team has not achieved major results yet. Why is it hard to break into the leaders?

- I think this is temporary. We have a promising team and work hard in training. I am sure our successes are still ahead.

- What about you personally? Will you stay with the team after the season ends? Are you planning to extend your contract?

- I cannot say that yet. I think neither I nor the club management have decided. The main thing right now is to finish the championship well.

- And what about the Azerbaijani language? Have you started learning it?

- Of course, I am trying. I understand that not everyone here speaks Russian, so learning the language is important.

- Do you start with swear words, as foreigners usually do?

- Believe it or not, I still do not know a single swear word. Except maybe the equivalent of the Russian gesture meaning nothing for you (laughs). But I have already learned how to count to ten. I can greet and say goodbye in Azerbaijani. I know that is still very little, but I am trying.