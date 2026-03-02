2 March 2026
EN

FIVB tightens rules on change of sporting nationality

Volleyball
News
2 March 2026 09:59
The International Volleyball Federation has announced amendments to its regulations governing the change of sporting nationality, Idman.Biz reports.

Under the updated rules, a national team’s extended roster may now include no more than two players who have officially switched from their original federation. A transfer to represent another country will only be permitted if one of two criteria is met: continuous residence in the new country for at least three years from the date of application, or possession of that country’s citizenship prior to submitting the request for a federation change.

However, the new framework introduces a significant restriction. If a player has already represented their initial federation in official competitions or continental tournaments, a change of sporting nationality will no longer be allowed.

Idman.Biz
