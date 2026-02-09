9 February 2026
Volleyball turns 131: how the game was born, the rules evolved and why Azerbaijan is back in the spotlight

Around the world, 9 February is widely associated with the birth of volleyball. It was in 1895 that the foundations of a game were laid that would go on to evolve from a simple indoor pastime into one of the most popular and recognisable team sports on the planet.

According to Idman.Biz, volleyball is marking its 131st anniversary today, offering a timely opportunity to look back at how the sport has changed, how its rules were shaped, and how its role has grown both globally and in Azerbaijan.

Where it all began

The story of volleyball starts in the American city of Holyoke, Massachusetts. In 1895, YMCA physical education instructor William James Morgan was searching for a new game for adults that would be less physical and less confrontational than basketball. The result was mintonette, a net-based game focused on coordination and precision rather than contact.

A year later, during a demonstration match in 1896, the name volley ball was introduced, highlighting the defining feature of the sport, the ball’s flight over the net. The name quickly took hold, and through the YMCA network the game spread rapidly across the United States and beyond.

Early rules and their evolution

The first officially recorded volleyball rules, published in the late 1890s, appear strikingly unusual by modern standards.

Matches were played over nine so-called innings, similar to baseball, rather than sets. Each inning gave a team three serves, the number of players on court was unlimited, as was the number of touches on one side. The court was smaller than today’s, the net stood at roughly two metres, and a service error could be followed by a second attempt. Almost any contact with the net was considered a fault.

These early regulations reflected the experimental nature of a game still searching for a clear competitive structure.

Throughout the 20th century, volleyball’s rules were gradually simplified and standardised. The sport became faster, more dynamic and better suited to organised competition. The six-player format was fixed, rotation was introduced, and teams were limited to three touches before returning the ball. Sets were played to a fixed number of points, giving matches a clear and consistent structure.

Two of the most significant changes came in the late 1990s with the introduction of rally-point scoring and the libero position. Both innovations transformed the rhythm of the game, made match durations more predictable and increased the importance of defence.

Volleyball goes global

Volleyball’s expansion was rapid. From the United States it spread to Europe and Asia, and after the Second World War gained a formal international framework. The creation of the International Volleyball Federation and the launch of regular world championships marked key steps in the sport’s global development.

A decisive milestone came in 1964, when volleyball was added to the Olympic programme. From that point, it firmly established itself as one of the world’s leading team sports. The later inclusion of beach volleyball further broadened its appeal and global reach.

Volleyball in Azerbaijan

Volleyball arrived in Azerbaijan in 1926, when actors from Moscow theatres began playing the game on Baku’s seafront. It was soon embraced by railway workers and oil industry employees. The first competitions were held in 1928, Baku’s first championship followed in 1932, and the inaugural Azerbaijan championship took place four years later.

During the Soviet era, a strong national school emerged, particularly in women’s volleyball, with Azerbaijani players regularly competing at all-Union level.

One of the defining figures of that era was Inna Ryskal, a Baku native who won four Olympic medals. Her career stood as proof that Azerbaijan was capable of producing athletes of world-class standard.

A golden era in the 2000s and 2010s

The most prominent period in modern Azerbaijani volleyball came in the early 2000s and lasted until the mid-2010s. This phase of rapid development was closely linked to the work of renowned coach Faig Garayev, who continues to contribute to the sport today.

During their peak years, women’s club Azerrail won the CEV Top Teams Cup and consistently reached the latter stages of European competitions. Rabita achieved even greater success, winning the FIVB Club World Championship and reaching the final stages of the CEV Champions League on multiple occasions. These results turned Azerbaijan into one of the most talked-about volleyball nations in Europe at the time.

The modern stage and looking ahead

Today, Azerbaijani volleyball is entering a new phase of development. The number of teams in domestic championships is increasing, the geographical spread of participants is widening, and internal competition is intensifying. The federation’s focus is on building sustainable league structures and steadily strengthening national teams.

A major upcoming milestone will be the hosting of matches at the women’s European Championship in 2026. Baku will stage part of EuroVolley 2026, alongside Turkey, Czechia and Sweden, a development expected to boost interest in the sport, improve infrastructure and inspire a new generation of players.

131 years on

The 131st anniversary of volleyball is not only a moment to recall its unusual early days of nine innings and unlimited players. It is also a chance to reflect on the sport’s transformation into a global discipline defined by clear rules, vast audiences and intense competition.

For Azerbaijan, volleyball remains a sport rich in tradition and full of promise. Past club triumphs, the current expansion of domestic competitions and the upcoming European Championship suggest the beginning of another growth cycle, where history and modern ambition meet once again on the same court.

