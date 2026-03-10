Azerbaijan volleyball official appointed supervisor for CEV Cup semi-final

Head of the communications department of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation Zohrab Gezallbeyli has received an international appointment for a European club competition match.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, Gezallbeyli will work as a supervisor at the CEV Cup semi-final in women’s volleyball between Galatasaray and Voluntari.

The match is scheduled to take place on 11 March in Turkey and will be officiated by referees Darko Savic of Serbia and Sergey Rodin of Lithuania.

The CEV Cup is the second-tier European club competition organised by the European Volleyball Confederation and features leading teams from across the continent. Appointments of officials from different countries are part of the organisation’s effort to ensure neutrality and maintain high standards of officiating and match supervision.

Gezallbeyli’s involvement in the match reflects Azerbaijan’s growing presence in international volleyball administration and the federation’s active role within European volleyball structures.