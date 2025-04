Polina Rahimova is helping her team, Osasco, fight for a spot in the Brazilian Volleyball Championship final.

The Azerbaijani volleyball player played a key role in leveling the semifinal series against Minas, Idman.biz reports.

After losing the first match 0-3, Osasco bounced back in the second game, winning 3-2 in a thrilling tiebreak. Rahimova scored 11 points in the victory.

The third match of the series will take place on April 26.

