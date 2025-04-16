Mariya Kirilyuk: "We will win again"

“I congratulate my team on the victory. I’m happy we won 3–1.”

Absheron volleyball player Mariya Kirilyuk shared her thoughts, Idman.biz reports.

The middle blocker touched on the first match of the Premier League semifinals against Ganja:

“We made some mistakes in the first set, but we overcame them. There’s still one more match in the semifinals, and we’ll be preparing for it. I hope we’ll win again. I believe we’ll perform well and secure a good position.”

Absheron defeated Ganja with a score of 3–1 (23:25, 25:18, 25:13, 25:18).

Idman.biz