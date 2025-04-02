2 April 2025
EN

Polina Rahimova among top three most effective attackers in Brazil

Volleyball
News
2 April 2025 17:54
20
Polina Rahimova among top three most effective attackers in Brazil

Azerbaijani volleyball player Polina Rahimova is one of the standout performers in the Brazilian league.

The Osasco club attacker has strengthened her position among the most effective scorers in the championship, Idman.biz reports.

Based on attack efficiency statistics, Polina ranks third with a success rate of 49.64%. She is behind only Praia’s attackers—Adenizia (51.4%) and Carol (51.14%).

Osasco is currently competing in the playoff stage of the championship and secured a 3-0 victory over Flamengo in the first match.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Yelyzaveta Ruban: "Despite losing the final, we are satisfied with the result"
16:36
Volleyball

Yelyzaveta Ruban: "Despite losing the final, we are satisfied with the result"

Ruban acknowledged the challenge they faced
Azerbaijani players defeated in CEV Cup final
11:41
Volleyball

Azerbaijani players defeated in CEV Cup final

Azerbaijani volleyball players Yelyzaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko, representing Alba, were defeated

Azerbaijan volleyball player Andrey Melnikov: "We don't plan to settle for these achievements"
31 March 14:38
Volleyball

Azerbaijan volleyball player Andrey Melnikov: "We don't plan to settle for these achievements"

Andrey Melnikov gave a statement in an interview

Polina Rahimova leads Osasco to victory in Brazil volleyball playoffs
31 March 12:17
Volleyball

Polina Rahimova leads Osasco to victory in Brazil volleyball playoffs

The playoffs of the Brazilian Volleyball Championship have officially begun
Ayshan Abdulazimova moves closer to Final with 10 points
31 March 10:58
Volleyball

Ayshan Abdulazimova moves closer to Final with 10 points

The Hungarian Women's Volleyball Championship semifinals are underway

Azerbaijani national volleyball players won the Romanian Cup
30 March 16:10
Volleyball

Azerbaijani national volleyball players won the Romanian Cup

Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation published information about this

Most read

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray set for high-stakes showdown
10:00
Football

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray set for high-stakes showdown

The Turkish Cup quarter-finals continue today, with two teams set to secure their spots in the semi-finals

Romelu Lukaku scores 400th career goal
31 March 14:21
Football

Romelu Lukaku scores 400th career goal

Romelu Lukaku has reached a career milestone by scoring his 400th goal
Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO
31 March 17:49
Football

Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO

Representatives of the world-famous Barcelona football club have conducted an inspection of two stadiums in Baku

LaLiga's foreign player appearance records: Messi in 2nd place
31 March 10:41
Football

LaLiga's foreign player appearance records: Messi in 2nd place

The list of foreign players with the most appearances in LaLiga has been revealed