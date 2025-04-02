Polina Rahimova among top three most effective attackers in Brazil

Azerbaijani volleyball player Polina Rahimova is one of the standout performers in the Brazilian league.

The Osasco club attacker has strengthened her position among the most effective scorers in the championship, Idman.biz reports.

Based on attack efficiency statistics, Polina ranks third with a success rate of 49.64%. She is behind only Praia’s attackers—Adenizia (51.4%) and Carol (51.14%).

Osasco is currently competing in the playoff stage of the championship and secured a 3-0 victory over Flamengo in the first match.

Idman.biz