2 April 2025
EN

Yelyzaveta Ruban: "Despite losing the final, we are satisfied with the result"

Volleyball
News
2 April 2025 16:36
12
"We knew that our opponent was strong."

Azerbaijan national team player and Romania's Alba club volleyball star, Yelizaveta Ruban, shared her thoughts with Idman.biz following the CEV Cup final.

Reflecting on her team’s performance against Novara in the final, Ruban acknowledged the challenge they faced. Despite losing 0-3, she was one of her team's top three scorers but refrained from assessing her individual performance: "I don’t like to evaluate myself. I simply do my job and try to help my team as much as I can. Even though we lost in the final, we are satisfied with the result. Of course, finishing first would have been ideal, but we knew from the start that 'Novara' was stronger than us. Now, we have the Romanian Championship final ahead, and we can finally focus on completing our objectives for this season."

The 30-year-old athlete also opened up about her future plans, emphasizing her desire to dedicate more time to her personal life: "My post-season plans are always the same – to spend more time with my son. During the season, it’s difficult to give him the attention he deserves, and now it’s time to make up for it."

Notably, Ruban had previously competed in the CEV Cup final two years ago with another Romanian club, Lugoj.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

