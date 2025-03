The playoffs of the Brazilian Volleyball Championship have officially begun.

Azerbaijani volleyball player Polina Rahimova’s team, Osasco, played their first match of the 1/4 final stage, Idman.biz reports.

Osasco hosted Flamengo and won the match 3-1. During the game, Rahimova scored 4 points.

The second leg of the match will take place on April 3, away from home.

Idman.biz