Marina Tushova: "We will work harder to achieve our goal"

This is what Marina Tushova, a player for Ganja, told after their Azerbaijan’s High League Round 17 match against National Aviation Academy, Idman.biz reports.

In a statement to the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation’s press service, the outside hitter expressed her thoughts on the match:

"I want to thank the National Aviation Academy team for the game. It was a very exciting five-set match. I am very happy with our victory. We played well in both blocking and defense. Three games remain before the playoffs. Our goal has always been to achieve the maximum. We will work even harder to reach our target."

Ganja secured a 3-2 victory in the match.

İdman.biz