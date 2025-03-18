18 March 2025
Polina Rahimova scores 10 points in dramatic match against Minas

Volleyball
News
18 March 2025 11:57
Polina Rahimova scores 10 points in dramatic match against Minas

Polina Rahimova, the Azerbaijani volleyball player, scored 10 points in her team's latest match in the Brazilian Volleyball Championship.

Rahimova's team, Osasco, faced a tough challenge against Minas in a match that ended with a 2-3 loss, Idman.biz reports.

The match followed a dramatic sequence: after losing the first two sets, Osasco made a comeback to equalize the score. However, in the tiebreaker, they fell short, losing 18-20.

Despite the loss, Osasco remains in third place in the tournament standings and has secured a spot in the play-offs.

