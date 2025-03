Azerbaijani volleyball players Yelyzaveta Ruban and Alena Kharchenko, representing Romania's Alba club, continue to fight for the championship title.

According to Idman.biz, in the lead-up to the CEV Cup final, the team played their first semifinal match against Brașov in the domestic championship.

Alba won the match 3-1, securing the lead. Ruban was the top scorer of the match with 19 points.

The return match against Brasov is scheduled for March 22.

Idman.biz