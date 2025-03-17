17 March 2025
Another federation ceases operations in Nakhchivan

Another federation has ceased its operations in Azerbaijan.

The Nakhchivan Volleyball Federation, established in 2002, will no longer be active.

Vugar Aliyev, who headed the organization, will be replaced by a new division, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation's Nakhchivan branch will now oversee the sport in the autonomous republic.

Several other federations in the region, including those for chess, basketball, kickboxing, and several other sports, have been dissolved in recent years.

