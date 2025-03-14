Yelyzaveta Ruban: “This is important for my career and the national team” – INTERVIEW

Yelyzaveta Ruban, the Azerbaijani national team and the Romanian club Alba player, shared her thoughts in an interview with Idman.biz.

- You advanced to the final of the European Cup by defeating Vasas. This is your second time in the finals in the last three seasons. How do you interpret this success?

- Two years ago, I played in the Challenge Cup final. This year, we've reached the decisive match of the CEV Cup. Now we are in the final, and of course, we understand that winning will be very challenging. But we want to fight for the gold medal.

- What is Alba's main goal? Do you think winning the Romanian Championship will be an easy task?

- No, our goal in the Romanian Championship is high. We aim to win both the championship and the Romanian Cup. As a team, we are gradually moving toward our objectives.

- Do you think the experience you gained abroad will have a significant impact on your performance with the national team?

- I’ve been playing abroad for seven seasons now, and this is an important aspect for both my career and the national team. With the experience I’ve gained not only in the championship but also in Europe, I can contribute to the national team.

- What are the main differences between the Azerbaijani and Romanian championships?

- There is a big difference because the Romanian championship itself is very strong. There is a limit that each club must have two local players. Therefore, most of the teams do not look outside Romania because the conditions and contracts are favorable. The foreign players, however, are stronger than those coming to Azerbaijan, which adds more color to the championship.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz