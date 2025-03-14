14 March 2025
EN

Yelyzaveta Ruban: “This is important for my career and the national team” – INTERVIEW

Volleyball
Interview
14 March 2025 12:19
13
Yelyzaveta Ruban: “This is important for my career and the national team” – INTERVIEW

Yelyzaveta Ruban, the Azerbaijani national team and the Romanian club Alba player, shared her thoughts in an interview with Idman.biz.

- You advanced to the final of the European Cup by defeating Vasas. This is your second time in the finals in the last three seasons. How do you interpret this success?

- Two years ago, I played in the Challenge Cup final. This year, we've reached the decisive match of the CEV Cup. Now we are in the final, and of course, we understand that winning will be very challenging. But we want to fight for the gold medal.

- What is Alba's main goal? Do you think winning the Romanian Championship will be an easy task?

- No, our goal in the Romanian Championship is high. We aim to win both the championship and the Romanian Cup. As a team, we are gradually moving toward our objectives.

- Do you think the experience you gained abroad will have a significant impact on your performance with the national team?

- I’ve been playing abroad for seven seasons now, and this is an important aspect for both my career and the national team. With the experience I’ve gained not only in the championship but also in Europe, I can contribute to the national team.

- What are the main differences between the Azerbaijani and Romanian championships?

- There is a big difference because the Romanian championship itself is very strong. There is a limit that each club must have two local players. Therefore, most of the teams do not look outside Romania because the conditions and contracts are favorable. The foreign players, however, are stronger than those coming to Azerbaijan, which adds more color to the championship.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Another productive performance from Polina Rahimova
11:04
Volleyball

Another productive performance from Polina Rahimova

Azerbaijani volleyball player Polina Rahimova delivered another impressive performance in the Brazilian championship
Azerbaijani volleyball players to face Novara in CEV Cup final
10:16
Volleyball

Azerbaijani volleyball players to face Novara in CEV Cup final

Yelyzaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko will compete in the CEV Cup final

Azerbaijani referee appointed for Golden League
13 March 15:19
Volleyball

Azerbaijani referee appointed for Golden League

Azerbaijani international volleyball referee Eldar Zulfugarov has been selected to officiate national team matches

CEV counts on Mikhail Frishman once again
13 March 12:12
Volleyball

CEV counts on Mikhail Frishman once again

Frishman will evaluate the performance of referees during the second-leg match of the CEV Cup semifinals

Azerrail hitter: "We made too many mistakes" - VIDEO
13 March 09:33
Volleyball

Azerrail hitter: "We made too many mistakes" - VIDEO

Azerrail volleyball player Roman Merkushov shared his thoughts on the Azerbaijan Volleyball Super League match

Azerbaijani volleyball star reaches second European final in three seasons
12 March 16:08
Volleyball

Azerbaijani volleyball star reaches second European final in three seasons

Azerbaijan national team player Yelyzaveta Ruban has advanced to a European club competition final for the second time

Most read

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home
12 March 10:16
Football

Real and Borussia away, English clubs at home

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 concludes today

Sabah ranks 11th in Europe
11 March 17:38
Football

Sabah ranks 11th in Europe

Sabah FC has climbed 61 places, making it the 11th most improved team
When will Fernando Santos announce the squad?
11 March 17:03
Football

When will Fernando Santos announce the squad?

Fernando Santos, will hold a press conference to announce the squad for the upcoming friendly matches
Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO
09:29
Football

Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO

Turkish side Fenerbahce faced Rangers in a dramatic Europa League Round of 16 clash