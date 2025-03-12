12 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijani volleyball star reaches second European final in three seasons

Volleyball
News
12 March 2025 16:08
Azerbaijani volleyball star reaches second European final in three seasons

Azerbaijan national team player Yelyzaveta Ruban has advanced to a European club competition final for the second time in the last three seasons.

Ruban previously reached the Challenge Cup final with Romania's Lugoj two years ago, where they lost to Italy’s Chieri in straight sets (0:3, 0:3), Idman.biz reports.

This time, the outside hitter will compete in the final of a higher-tier tournament—the CEV Cup. Her current team, Romania's Alba, secured their spot in the final by defeating Hungary’s Vasas over two legs (3:2, 3:0).

Alba will likely face Italy’s Novara, who dominated Turk Hava Yolları in their semifinal first leg with a 3:0 victory.

