7 March 2025
EN

High league XV round game fixtures

Volleyball
News
7 March 2025 16:33
9
High league XV round game fixtures

The game schedules for the 15th round of the High League in volleyball have been announced.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation's press service has shared the details, Idman.biz reports.

In the women’s competition, the matches will take place on March 11. The following day, the men’s games will be held.

High League (Women)
March 11
15th Round
16:00. UNEC vs National Aviation Academy
UNEC VK Sports Hall

16:00. Murov Az Terminal vs Absheron
GİN Volleyball Center

18:00. Azerrail vs Ganja
GİN Volleyball Center

High League (Men)
March 12
15th Round
16:00. Gencler vs MOİK
Sumgayit OIK

16:00. Xilasedici vs Neftchi
FHN Sports Hall

16:00. Azerrail vs Murov Az Terminal
MYS Volleyball Center

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team to begin CEV Golden League campaign at home
6 March 13:24
Volleyball

Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team to begin CEV Golden League campaign at home

Confederation of European Volleyball has announced the tournament’s schedule.

Ruban shines in Azerbaijani CEV Cup semifinal
5 March 10:36
Volleyball

Ruban shines in Azerbaijani CEV Cup semifinal

The CEV Cup witnessed its first all-Azerbaijani semifinal

Faig Garayev: "We want to keep Polina Rahimova for the European Championship"
4 March 15:37
Volleyball

Faig Garayev: "We want to keep Polina Rahimova for the European Championship"

Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team head coach Faig Garayev shared his thoughts on the team’s plans
Upcoming matches in the Men's Volleyball High League
4 March 12:49
Volleyball

Upcoming matches in the Men's Volleyball High League

The schedule for the next round of the Men's Volleyball High League has been announced
Azerbaijani federation official appointed for Champions League match
4 March 10:41
Volleyball

Azerbaijani federation official appointed for Champions League match

Nargiz Ismayilova has been entrusted with another important assignment
Rescheduled match date announced in Men's Volleyball Super League
4 March 09:55
Volleyball

Rescheduled match date announced in Men's Volleyball Super League

The match was originally delayed due to a judo tournament being held at Xilasedici’s home venue

Most read

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final
5 March 15:56
Football

Elchin Masiyev assigned to European U21 Championship final

The final stage of the European Championship will take place from June 11-28
LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO
5 March 09:15
Basketball

LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO

LeBron James has made history yet again, becoming the first player in NBA history to surpass 50,000 combined regular season and postseason points
Liverpool faces PSG, All-German clash in Munich
5 March 11:26
Football

Liverpool faces PSG, All-German clash in Munich

The Champions League Round of 16 first-leg matches wrap up tonight

Turkish Cup draw sets up Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray clash
6 March 16:24
Football

Turkish Cup draw sets up Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray clash

The quarter-final draw for the Turkish Cup has been completed