High league XV round game fixtures

The game schedules for the 15th round of the High League in volleyball have been announced.
The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation's press service has shared the details, Idman.biz reports.
In the women’s competition, the matches will take place on March 11. The following day, the men’s games will be held.
High League (Women)
March 11
15th Round
16:00. UNEC vs National Aviation Academy
UNEC VK Sports Hall
16:00. Murov Az Terminal vs Absheron
GİN Volleyball Center
18:00. Azerrail vs Ganja
GİN Volleyball Center
High League (Men)
March 12
15th Round
16:00. Gencler vs MOİK
Sumgayit OIK
16:00. Xilasedici vs Neftchi
FHN Sports Hall
16:00. Azerrail vs Murov Az Terminal
MYS Volleyball Center
Idman.biz