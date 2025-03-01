Azerbaijan volleyball club in the semifinals of the Romanian championship

The play-off games of the Romanian championship among women's volleyball players have started.

The winner of the regular championship, Alba, played by Azerbaijani national volleyball players Yelizaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko, defeated Targovishte twice, Idman.biz reports.

The league leader, who won the first game with a score of 3:0, also won the return match with a score of 3:1. However, Ruban and Kharchenko did not participate in these matches.

Thanks to these victories, Alba advanced to the semifinals of the national championship.

Idman.biz