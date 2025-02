Azerbaijan's national volleyball players have reached the semifinals of the CEV Cup after defeating Romania's Alba.

In the return leg of the quarterfinals, they once again triumphed over Portugal's Porto with a 3-1 victory, Idman.biz reports.

Yelyzaveta Ruban from the national team was the most valuable player of the match, scoring 14 points, while Olena Kharchenko added 9 points.

In the semifinals, Alba will face Ayshan Abdulazimova's team, Hungary's Vasas.

Idman.biz