Elizaveta Ruban, a volleyball player of the Azerbaijani national team, who plays for Alba club, has reached the semifinals of the Romanian Cup.

The leader of the national championship defeated Korrona Brasov with a score of 3:0 in the 1/4 finals, Idman.biz reports.

Ruban, who scored 12 points in the game, was second in terms of efficiency.

Alba continues to perform in three competitions, including the CEV Cup.

Idman.biz