Time of the next round of matches in High League was announced

The time of the next round of matches in High League of women and men's volleyball players was announced.

X round matches will take place in the Women's High League on February 11, Idman.biz reports.

X round matches among men's volleyball players will be held on February 12-13.

High League (women)

February 11

X round

14:30. Ganja - Azerrail

Ganja Sports Palace

AVF official Youtube channel (live)

16:00. Absheron - Murov Az Terminal

GIN Volleyball Center

CBC Sport (live)

18:00. National Aviation Academy - UNEC

GIN Volleyball Center

AVF official Youtube channel (live)

High League (men)

February 12

X round

16:00. MOIK - Ganjlar

18:00. Neftchi - Khilasedici

GIN Volleyball Center

The matches will be broadcast live on CBC Sport channel.

February 13

X round

16:00. Murov Az Terminal - Azerrail

GIN Volleyball Center

CBC Sport (live)

Idman.biz