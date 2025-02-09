Time of the next round of matches in High League was announced

The time of the next round of matches in High League of women and men's volleyball players was announced.
X round matches will take place in the Women's High League on February 11, Idman.biz reports.
X round matches among men's volleyball players will be held on February 12-13.
High League (women)
February 11
X round
14:30. Ganja - Azerrail
Ganja Sports Palace
AVF official Youtube channel (live)
16:00. Absheron - Murov Az Terminal
GIN Volleyball Center
CBC Sport (live)
18:00. National Aviation Academy - UNEC
GIN Volleyball Center
AVF official Youtube channel (live)
High League (men)
February 12
X round
16:00. MOIK - Ganjlar
18:00. Neftchi - Khilasedici
GIN Volleyball Center
The matches will be broadcast live on CBC Sport channel.
February 13
X round
16:00. Murov Az Terminal - Azerrail
GIN Volleyball Center
CBC Sport (live)
