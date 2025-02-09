9 February 2025
EN

Time of the next round of matches in High League was announced

Volleyball
News
9 February 2025 15:20
28
The time of the next round of matches in High League of women and men's volleyball players was announced.

X round matches will take place in the Women's High League on February 11, Idman.biz reports.

X round matches among men's volleyball players will be held on February 12-13.

High League (women)
February 11
X round
14:30. Ganja - Azerrail
Ganja Sports Palace
AVF official Youtube channel (live)

16:00. Absheron - Murov Az Terminal
GIN Volleyball Center
CBC Sport (live)

18:00. National Aviation Academy - UNEC
GIN Volleyball Center
AVF official Youtube channel (live)

High League (men)
February 12
X round
16:00. MOIK - Ganjlar
18:00. Neftchi - Khilasedici
GIN Volleyball Center
The matches will be broadcast live on CBC Sport channel.

February 13
X round
16:00. Murov Az Terminal - Azerrail
GIN Volleyball Center
CBC Sport (live)

Idman.biz

