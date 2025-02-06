6 February 2025
EN

Zehra Gunes's salary demand for VakifBank revealed

Volleyball
News
6 February 2025 15:19
29
Zehra Gunes's salary demand for VakifBank revealed

Zehra Gunes, captain of VakifBank and a key player for the Turkish national volleyball team, has reportedly set her salary demand to remain at the club for another season.

The 25-year-old middle blocker is requesting an annual salary of 45 million TL (€1.25 million) to extend her contract with the Istanbul-based team, Idman.biz reports.

VakifBank has yet to make a final decision on her future, while several other top clubs, including Fenerbahce and Italian sides Imoco Volley, Milano, and Scandicci, have shown interest in signing her.

Gunes has been with VakifBank since 2011, progressing from the youth ranks to the first team in 2017. She previously had loan spells at Istanbul Buyuksehir Belediyespor (2014-15) and Besiktas (2016-17) before establishing herself as one of Turkey’s top volleyball stars.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

A step closer to the CEV Cup semifinals for Azerbaijani players
12:24
Volleyball

A step closer to the CEV Cup semifinals for Azerbaijani players

Azerbaijan’s volleyball players triumph over Porto
Azerbaijan beach volleyball team heads to Riga
11:31
Volleyball

Azerbaijan beach volleyball team heads to Riga

The Azerbaijani men's beach volleyball team is set to participate in the Latvia Open Championship
National volleyball players prepare for crucial Eurocup matches against Porto
5 February 16:59
Volleyball

National volleyball players prepare for crucial Eurocup matches against Porto

Azerbaijan's national volleyball players are gearing up for important Eurocup matches
Katerina Zhidkova: "We allowed the opponent to take the lead"
5 February 10:17
Volleyball

Katerina Zhidkova: "We allowed the opponent to take the lead"

Absheron volleyball player Katerina Zhidkova shared her thoughts after their 3-1 win
Polina Rahimova’s team ends losing streak in Brazilian Championship
4 February 14:40
Volleyball

Polina Rahimova’s team ends losing streak in Brazilian Championship

Osasco bounces back with a win, Rahimova absent from match
Captain of Azerrail: “We must prepare very seriously for those matches”
1 February 11:10
Volleyball

Captain of Azerrail: “We must prepare very seriously for those matches”

The captain of his team commented on the game against Khilasedici in the VIII round of Azerbaijan High League

Most read

Romao departs, Kady joins Qarabag
4 February 18:07
Football

Romao departs, Kady joins Qarabag

Change in midfield for Qarabag as Romao leaves for Ferencvárosi
Magnus Carlsen: “You have reneged on your promise”
4 February 10:51
Chess

Magnus Carlsen: “You have reneged on your promise”

Norwegian chess champion calls out FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich

Ancelotti: “Is Cristiano the best ever?”
4 February 18:24
Football

Ancelotti: “Is Cristiano the best ever?”

The Italian coach shared his thoughts
Men's World Best Goalscorer 2025
5 February 10:52
Football

Men's World Best Goalscorer 2025

IFFHS reveals the top goal scorers of 2025