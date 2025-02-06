Zehra Gunes's salary demand for VakifBank revealed

Zehra Gunes, captain of VakifBank and a key player for the Turkish national volleyball team, has reportedly set her salary demand to remain at the club for another season.

The 25-year-old middle blocker is requesting an annual salary of 45 million TL (€1.25 million) to extend her contract with the Istanbul-based team, Idman.biz reports.

VakifBank has yet to make a final decision on her future, while several other top clubs, including Fenerbahce and Italian sides Imoco Volley, Milano, and Scandicci, have shown interest in signing her.

Gunes has been with VakifBank since 2011, progressing from the youth ranks to the first team in 2017. She previously had loan spells at Istanbul Buyuksehir Belediyespor (2014-15) and Besiktas (2016-17) before establishing herself as one of Turkey’s top volleyball stars.

Idman.biz