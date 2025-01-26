Larisa Smeltsova: “This was my first experience in snow volleyball”

"I had never played snow volleyball before, but I tried it and it worked."

Larisa Smeltsova, Azerbaijani champion in snow volleyball for Azerrail, said this, Idman.biz reports.

The national champion in beach volleyball spoke about her new experience: "It was a very interesting experience. I think snow volleyball has a great future. Although the championship is more of a test, I believe that interest in it will increase even more next year."

She also emphasized the increasing number of universal players in volleyball: "We must be professionals and accept any challenge. Be it beach, snow or classic volleyball. In any case, it is very nice to start the year with a victory."

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz