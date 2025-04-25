Farid Gayibov meets with CEV President - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Farid Gayibov, has met with the President of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), Roko Sikiric.

The meeting focused on the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the CEV, discussing the prospects for the development of volleyball and potential joint projects, Idman.biz reports.

Both sides exchanged views on expanding future collaboration and strengthening bilateral relations.

The meeting was also attended by Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry, Faig Orujov, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, and Jalil Jafarov, a member of the CEV Board of Administration.

Idman.biz