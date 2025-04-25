Azerbaijan U16 volleyball team set for European Championship debut

The Azerbaijan U16 boys' national volleyball team is gearing up for its opening match in the second qualifying round of the European Championship.

The squad will compete in Group B, with all matches being held in Spain. Their first opponent is Estonia, with the match scheduled to kick off at 19:00 Baku time, Idman.biz reports.

The tournament continues with Azerbaijan facing Spain tomorrow, followed by a match against Austria the day after.

European Championship – Second Qualifying Round

Group B, Matchday 1

April 25

19:00 (Baku time): Azerbaijan vs Estonia

Venue: Lugo Sports Pavilion, Spain

