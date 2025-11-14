16 November 2025
EN

Azerbaijan U-18 volleyball teams to compete in EEVZA Championships - PHOTO

Volleyball
News
14 November 2025 14:59
44
Azerbaijan U-18 volleyball teams to compete in EEVZA Championships - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s under-18 (U-18) volleyball teams will take part in the Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) Championships.

Idman.Biz reports that the information was released by the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF).

It was announced that the girls’ team will compete in the tournament held in Telavi, Georgia, from November 20–23. The competition will also feature the national teams of Georgia, Armenia, Ukraine, Estonia, and Poland. Placed in Group A, Azerbaijan will face Georgia and Poland.

The boys’ team will compete in the championship held in Daugavpils, Latvia, from November 20–23, alongside the national teams of Georgia, Latvia, Ukraine, Estonia, and Poland. Placed in Group B, Azerbaijan will play against Estonia and Ukraine.

According to the regulations, based on the group stage results, on November 23 the first-place team from Group A will face the first-place team from Group B (A1-B1), the second-place teams will play each other (A2-B2), and the third-place teams will face off (A3-B3).

Under the rules of the tournament, which serves as a qualifier for AVRO-2026, the winner of the match between the group leaders (A1-B1) will secure a spot in the final stage of the European Championship.

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team wins silver at Islamic Solidarity Games
13 November 17:54
Volleyball

Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team wins silver at Islamic Solidarity Games

National squad falls to Turkiye in the final in Riyadh
Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team secures 3-0 win over Afghanistan
12 November 17:04
Volleyball

Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team secures 3-0 win over Afghanistan

National team continues strong performance at Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh
Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team defeats Afghanistan at Islamic Solidarity Games
12 November 15:49
Volleyball

Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team defeats Afghanistan at Islamic Solidarity Games

National team secures confident 3-0 victory in Riyadh
Azerrail to face Orion Stars in CEV Cup Round of 32
11 November 11:39
Volleyball

Azerrail to face Orion Stars in CEV Cup Round of 32

Azerbaijani men’s volleyball club aims to continue its European campaign. The Azerbaijani men’s volleyball club Azerrail, competing in European tournaments, will continue its campaign in the CEV Cup. According to Idman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF), the team will face the Dutch club Orion Stars in the Round of 32.

Azerbaijani volleyball forward: "Playing for the national team is a great honor for me"
10 November 17:29
Volleyball

Azerbaijani volleyball forward: "Playing for the national team is a great honor for me"

Yelizaveta Burkova shares impressions from Islamic Solidarity Games
18-year-old darts player named world's sexiest athlete
6 November 17:54
Volleyball

18-year-old darts player named world's sexiest athlete

2,000 British women vote Luke Littler ahead of Ronaldo, Bellingham, and Alcaraz

Most read

Kylian Mbappe becomes one of football’s youngest achievers - PHOTO
14 November 14:09
Football

Kylian Mbappe becomes one of football’s youngest achievers - PHOTO

At 26 years and 328 days, the French forward joins the elite of the 400-goal club
WATCH: Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena face off ahead of UFC 322
14 November 10:24
MMA

WATCH: Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena face off ahead of UFC 322

The lightweight former champion aims for a second title in the welterweight division
Toral Bayramov withdraws from Azerbaijan squad ahead of France clash
15 November 10:49
Football

Toral Bayramov withdraws from Azerbaijan squad ahead of France clash

Injury forces change in the national team lineup for 2026 World Cup qualifier
Azerbaijan prepares for crucial World Cup qualifier against Iceland
13 November 17:06
Football

Azerbaijan prepares for crucial World Cup qualifier against Iceland

Despite injuries and poor form, experts see potential for surprise at home