Azerbaijan U-18 volleyball teams to compete in EEVZA Championships - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s under-18 (U-18) volleyball teams will take part in the Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) Championships.

Idman.Biz reports that the information was released by the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF).

It was announced that the girls’ team will compete in the tournament held in Telavi, Georgia, from November 20–23. The competition will also feature the national teams of Georgia, Armenia, Ukraine, Estonia, and Poland. Placed in Group A, Azerbaijan will face Georgia and Poland.

The boys’ team will compete in the championship held in Daugavpils, Latvia, from November 20–23, alongside the national teams of Georgia, Latvia, Ukraine, Estonia, and Poland. Placed in Group B, Azerbaijan will play against Estonia and Ukraine.

According to the regulations, based on the group stage results, on November 23 the first-place team from Group A will face the first-place team from Group B (A1-B1), the second-place teams will play each other (A2-B2), and the third-place teams will face off (A3-B3).

Under the rules of the tournament, which serves as a qualifier for AVRO-2026, the winner of the match between the group leaders (A1-B1) will secure a spot in the final stage of the European Championship.

