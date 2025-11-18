18 November 2025
EN

Azerbaijan U-18 boys’ volleyball team heads to Latvia for EEVZA Championship

Volleyball
News
18 November 2025 11:14
14
Azerbaijan U-18 boys’ volleyball team heads to Latvia for EEVZA Championship

Today, the Azerbaijan U-18 boys’ volleyball team departed for Latvia to participate in the Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) Championship.

Idman.Biz reports that the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) announced the team’s departure.

The tournament will take place from November 20 to 23 in Daugavpils, Latvia, where Azerbaijan will compete in Group B.

Our opponents in the group are the national teams of Estonia and Ukraine.

U-18 Team Roster:
Head Coach: Jahangir Seyed Abbasi
Coach: Akif Valiyev
Players: Elvin Qadirli, Alihuseyn Mammadov, Ali Hamzayev, Ismayıl Abbasov, Okan Isayev, Mahammad Orucov, Zamiq Mayilov, Islam Zamanov, Orxan Aslanzada, Daniil Belov, Rafiq Rzayev, Elvin Abdullayev, Turan Qahramanli, Mahamməd Bayramov

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan U-18 volleyball teams to compete in EEVZA Championships - PHOTO
14 November 14:59
Volleyball

Azerbaijan U-18 volleyball teams to compete in EEVZA Championships - PHOTO

Girls in Telavi and boys in Daugavpils aim for European Championship qualification
Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team wins silver at Islamic Solidarity Games
13 November 17:54
Volleyball

Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team wins silver at Islamic Solidarity Games

National squad falls to Turkiye in the final in Riyadh
Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team secures 3-0 win over Afghanistan
12 November 17:04
Volleyball

Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team secures 3-0 win over Afghanistan

National team continues strong performance at Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh
Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team defeats Afghanistan at Islamic Solidarity Games
12 November 15:49
Volleyball

Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team defeats Afghanistan at Islamic Solidarity Games

National team secures confident 3-0 victory in Riyadh
Azerrail to face Orion Stars in CEV Cup Round of 32
11 November 11:39
Volleyball

Azerrail to face Orion Stars in CEV Cup Round of 32

Azerbaijani men’s volleyball club aims to continue its European campaign. The Azerbaijani men’s volleyball club Azerrail, competing in European tournaments, will continue its campaign in the CEV Cup. According to Idman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF), the team will face the Dutch club Orion Stars in the Round of 32.

Azerbaijani volleyball forward: "Playing for the national team is a great honor for me"
10 November 17:29
Volleyball

Azerbaijani volleyball forward: "Playing for the national team is a great honor for me"

Yelizaveta Burkova shares impressions from Islamic Solidarity Games

Most read

Japan’s Ao Tanaka causes serious injury to Ghana’s Abu Francis in friendly - VIDEO
15 November 14:34
Football

Japan’s Ao Tanaka causes serious injury to Ghana’s Abu Francis in friendly - VIDEO

Toulouse midfielder suffers broken leg after collision in Japan’s 2–0 win
Six World Cup 2026 qualifiers scheduled for tonight
17 November 09:26
Football

Six World Cup 2026 qualifiers scheduled for tonight

All matches to kick off at 23:45 Baku time
France’s Konate targets victory against Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier
15 November 17:54
Football

France’s Konate targets victory against Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier

Defender emphasizes enjoying the game while aiming to extend team’s success
Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United at season’s end
15 November 14:09
Football

Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United at season’s end

Barcelona loan deal includes option to buy, but final decision remains pending