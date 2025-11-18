Azerbaijan U-18 boys’ volleyball team heads to Latvia for EEVZA Championship

Today, the Azerbaijan U-18 boys’ volleyball team departed for Latvia to participate in the Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) Championship.

Idman.Biz reports that the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) announced the team’s departure.

The tournament will take place from November 20 to 23 in Daugavpils, Latvia, where Azerbaijan will compete in Group B.

Our opponents in the group are the national teams of Estonia and Ukraine.

U-18 Team Roster:

Head Coach: Jahangir Seyed Abbasi

Coach: Akif Valiyev

Players: Elvin Qadirli, Alihuseyn Mammadov, Ali Hamzayev, Ismayıl Abbasov, Okan Isayev, Mahammad Orucov, Zamiq Mayilov, Islam Zamanov, Orxan Aslanzada, Daniil Belov, Rafiq Rzayev, Elvin Abdullayev, Turan Qahramanli, Mahamməd Bayramov

