Championship drama and the “Golden Set”: How Azeryol retained title

Azeryol’s women’s volleyball team has successfully defended their title as the strongest club in the Azerbaijan Championship after a dramatic final against Absheron.

Despite trailing in the series, Azeryol mounted a comeback and clinched the victory in a thrilling golden set, edging their rivals 15–12. This triumph may lay the groundwork for the club’s future development, especially with ambitions in European competitions, Idman.biz reports.

The current season proved challenging for Azerbaijan’s volleyball flagship, which made the championship even sweeter.

During the regular season, Azeryol placed third behind Absheron and the National Aviation Academy (NAA). However, as is often the case in long tournaments, it’s the decisive matches that count — and Azeryol’s stronger squad depth proved crucial in the end.

Belarusian attacker Anastasiya Shupianiova emerged as the team’s undisputed leader. With past experience at top Russian clubs like Uralochka and Zarechie-Odintsovo, she became Azeryol’s primary offensive weapon and source of inspiration. Her standout performance in the return leg of the finals earned her the title of Most Valuable Player (MVP). While the 3–0 scoreline before the golden set might seem straightforward, two of the three sets were decided in tie-breaks, showing just how hard-fought the match really was.

On the other side, Absheron also put up an impressive fight, powered by talented players like Yekaterina Zhirkova, Nikalina Bashnakova, and Anastasiya Martsalova. Coached by Famil Aghayev, the team defeated Azeryol in the first final game and were serious contenders for the title. However, a lack of luck and top-level experience at critical moments, along with pressure from the reigning champions, proved difficult to overcome — despite having real chances to turn the tide.

Meanwhile, the National Aviation Academy achieved a historic milestone by winning their first-ever league medal. The team secured bronze after defeating Ganja in the third-place match. With smart acquisitions such as Belarusian setter Natalya Goncharova, Montenegro national team hitter Danijela Džaković, and the experienced Vera Klimovich from Baku Lokomotiv, the “Pilots” built a strong lineup. Both Džaković and Klimovich were selected to the tournament’s All-Star Team.

This season turned out to be one of high quality and fierce competition, indicating even more exciting championships in the years ahead.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz