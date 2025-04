Azerbaijani volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova has won the Hungarian Championship with Vasas.

Vasas clinched the title after sweeping the final series against Békéscsaba 3–0, successfully defending their status as Hungary’s strongest team, Idman.biz reports.

The decisive third match also ended in straight sets, with Abdulazimova contributing 10 points to her team’s victory.

This triumph comes after Vasas also secured the Hungarian Cup, completing a golden double for the season.

Idman.biz