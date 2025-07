Odina Aliyeva leaves Azerrail

Former member of the Azerbaijan women’s national volleyball team, Odina Aliyeva, has parted ways with Azerrail.

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that the Baku-based club has not extended the contract of the 35-year-old outside hitter.

The experienced player had been part of Azerrail team since 2024.

Throughout her career, Odina Aliyeva has played for a number of clubs, including Azerrail, Absheron, Il Bisonte Firenze, Reale Mutua Fenera Chieri (both Italy), Seramiksan (Turkiye), Jakarta Elektrik, Jakarta Pertamina Energi (both Indonesia), Sesi (Brazil), Choco Mucho Flying Titans (Philippines), Shenzhen Zhongsai (China), Athletes Unlimited (USA), and Binh Dien Long An (Vietnam).

