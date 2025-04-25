Champions awarded in the Azerbaijan Super League - PHOTO

The winners of the Azerbaijan Men’s Volleyball Super League have officially been awarded.

The ceremony took place at the National Gymnastics Arena following the second final match between Murov Az Terminal and Azeryol, which ended 0–3 and 1–3 in favor of Azeryol, Idman.biz reports.

Medals were presented by the President of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) Roko Sikirić, President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) Shahin Baghirov, AVF Vice-President Faig Garayev, and Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee Azar Aliyev.

Azeryol received the gold medals and the championship trophy, Murov Az Terminal was awarded silver and Xilasedici secured the bronze

Before the awards ceremony, CEV President Roko Sikirić congratulated the winners and wished all teams continued success. He expressed gratitude to the AVF and the Azerbaijani leadership:

“I received a wonderful welcome. I’m pleased to announce that Baku will host group matches of the 2026 European Championship.”

AVF President Shahin Baghirov also addressed the audience, emphasizing the intensity and excitement of the final match:

“This season brought new developments to our championship. We’re seeing more young volleyball talents, which has been a long-standing goal. Both men’s and women’s clubs showcased professional performances, and the increasing number of participating teams is a very positive sign.”

During the event, players were also honored with awards as part of the season’s symbolic (All-Star) team in various categories.

Notably, in the women’s division of the Azerbaijan Super League, Azeryol also claimed the championship, with Absheron and the National Aviation Academy finishing second and third, respectively.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz