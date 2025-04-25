25 April 2025
EN

Champions awarded in the Azerbaijan Super League - PHOTO

Volleyball
News
25 April 2025 17:52
29
Champions awarded in the Azerbaijan Super League - PHOTO

The winners of the Azerbaijan Men’s Volleyball Super League have officially been awarded.

The ceremony took place at the National Gymnastics Arena following the second final match between Murov Az Terminal and Azeryol, which ended 0–3 and 1–3 in favor of Azeryol, Idman.biz reports.

Medals were presented by the President of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) Roko Sikirić, President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) Shahin Baghirov, AVF Vice-President Faig Garayev, and Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee Azar Aliyev.

Azeryol received the gold medals and the championship trophy, Murov Az Terminal was awarded silver and Xilasedici secured the bronze

Before the awards ceremony, CEV President Roko Sikirić congratulated the winners and wished all teams continued success. He expressed gratitude to the AVF and the Azerbaijani leadership:

“I received a wonderful welcome. I’m pleased to announce that Baku will host group matches of the 2026 European Championship.”

AVF President Shahin Baghirov also addressed the audience, emphasizing the intensity and excitement of the final match:

“This season brought new developments to our championship. We’re seeing more young volleyball talents, which has been a long-standing goal. Both men’s and women’s clubs showcased professional performances, and the increasing number of participating teams is a very positive sign.”

During the event, players were also honored with awards as part of the season’s symbolic (All-Star) team in various categories.

Notably, in the women’s division of the Azerbaijan Super League, Azeryol also claimed the championship, with Absheron and the National Aviation Academy finishing second and third, respectively.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Championship drama and the “Golden Set”: How Azeryol retained title
17:39
Volleyball

Championship drama and the “Golden Set”: How Azeryol retained title

Azeryol’s women’s volleyball team has successfully defended their title as the strongest club in the Azerbaijan Championship after a dramatic final against Absheron
Farid Gayibov meets with CEV President - PHOTO
15:00
Volleyball

Farid Gayibov meets with CEV President - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Farid Gayibov, has met with the President of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), Roko Sikiric
CEV President meets with Azerbaijani volleyball players and coaches - PHOTO
14:33
Volleyball

CEV President meets with Azerbaijani volleyball players and coaches - PHOTO

During the meeting, the CEV president praised the efforts made by the AVF to develop youth volleyball in the country
Ayshan Abdulazimova crowned champion of Hungary
12:39
Volleyball

Ayshan Abdulazimova crowned champion of Hungary

Azerbaijani volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova has won the Hungarian Championship with Vasas
Azerbaijan U16 volleyball team set for European Championship debut
10:56
Volleyball

Azerbaijan U16 volleyball team set for European Championship debut

The squad will compete in Group B, with all matches being held in Spain
President of the European Volleyball Confederation visited the Alley of Honor - PHOTO
24 April 16:48
Volleyball

President of the European Volleyball Confederation visited the Alley of Honor - PHOTO

AVF representatives and the guest paid tribute to the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers at his grave

Most read

New rule in works: No extra time in Champions League
24 April 11:46
Football

New rule in works: No extra time in Champions League

UEFA is seriously considering removing extra time from the Champions League

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports
10:11
Football

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra are reportedly considering a reconciliation
Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced
24 April 16:23
MMA

Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced

The prices for the world-famous UFC Fight Night tournament, hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time, have been announced

WATCH: Lionel Messi’s three-game drought continues as Inter Miami lose
09:42
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi’s three-game drought continues as Inter Miami lose

The CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals have officially kicked off