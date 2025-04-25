CEV President meets with Azerbaijani volleyball players and coaches - PHOTO

Today, the President of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), Roko Sikirić, along with the Vice President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF), Bahruz Guliyev, AVF Secretary General Faig Orujov, AVF President’s Advisor Jalil Jafarov, and members of the national team of young boys and girls, met with the coaches and players at the Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (GIN), Idman.biz reports.

During the meeting, the CEV president praised the efforts made by the AVF to develop youth volleyball in the country.

Later, Vugar Huseynzada, Executive Director of the AVF, presented an overview of the ongoing work and future plans within the federation.

Additionally, Doc. Dr. Cengiz Akarcesme, Head of the AVF’s Training and Youth Groups, emphasized that the federation is actively working with new coaching professionals, organizing various seminars to enhance their knowledge and skills.

Idman.biz