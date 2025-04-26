26 April 2025
EN

Ganjlar volleyball player: "This was a surprise for me"

Volleyball
News
26 April 2025 17:48
14
Ganjlar volleyball player: "This was a surprise for me"

"The season was very interesting."

It was told to Idman.biz by Ganjlar volleyball player Zamig Mayilov.

He spoke about being selected as the Youngest and Most Promising Player of the Men's Volleyball High League.

16-year-old forward said that this was a surprise for him: "Although my goal has always been to achieve high achievements, I did not expect to achieve such a result in my first season. Volleyball teaches a person to be strong and resilient."

Mayilov emphasized that the season was interesting: "Although I had some difficulties at the beginning of the season, I later started to play freely. Our main goal as a team was to increase our experience, and we achieved this. I hope that we will achieve more successful results next season."

Zamig also spoke about his future plans: "I am still continuing to train with the teacher. My goal is to play better and get into the "A" national team and wave our flag high."

Azerrail became the winner of the Azerbaijan High League among men's volleyball players. Murov Az Terminal won the silver medal, and Khilasedici won the bronze medal.

Aytac Sahad
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rahimova to play in Brazilian championship final
13:00
Volleyball

Rahimova to play in Brazilian championship final

Rahimova scored 4 points
Champions awarded in the Azerbaijan Super League - PHOTO
25 April 17:52
Volleyball

Champions awarded in the Azerbaijan Super League - PHOTO

The ceremony took place at the National Gymnastics Arena following the second final match
Championship drama and the “Golden Set”: How Azeryol retained title
25 April 17:39
Volleyball

Championship drama and the “Golden Set”: How Azeryol retained title

Azeryol’s women’s volleyball team has successfully defended their title as the strongest club in the Azerbaijan Championship after a dramatic final against Absheron
Farid Gayibov meets with CEV President - PHOTO
25 April 15:00
Volleyball

Farid Gayibov meets with CEV President - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Farid Gayibov, has met with the President of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), Roko Sikiric
CEV President meets with Azerbaijani volleyball players and coaches - PHOTO
25 April 14:33
Volleyball

CEV President meets with Azerbaijani volleyball players and coaches - PHOTO

During the meeting, the CEV president praised the efforts made by the AVF to develop youth volleyball in the country
Ayshan Abdulazimova crowned champion of Hungary
25 April 12:39
Volleyball

Ayshan Abdulazimova crowned champion of Hungary

Azerbaijani volleyball player Ayshan Abdulazimova has won the Hungarian Championship with Vasas

Most read

Official statement from Real Madrid: No plans to withdraw from final
09:33
Football

Official statement from Real Madrid: No plans to withdraw from final

Real Madrid has confirmed that they will not be withdrawing from the Spanish Cup final
New rule in works: No extra time in Champions League
24 April 11:46
Football

New rule in works: No extra time in Champions League

UEFA is seriously considering removing extra time from the Champions League

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports
25 April 10:11
Football

Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina Serra may reconcile after divorce reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra are reportedly considering a reconciliation
Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced
24 April 16:23
MMA

Ticket prices for UFC Fight Night in Baku announced

The prices for the world-famous UFC Fight Night tournament, hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time, have been announced