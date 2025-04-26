Ganjlar volleyball player: "This was a surprise for me"

"The season was very interesting."

It was told to Idman.biz by Ganjlar volleyball player Zamig Mayilov.

He spoke about being selected as the Youngest and Most Promising Player of the Men's Volleyball High League.

16-year-old forward said that this was a surprise for him: "Although my goal has always been to achieve high achievements, I did not expect to achieve such a result in my first season. Volleyball teaches a person to be strong and resilient."

Mayilov emphasized that the season was interesting: "Although I had some difficulties at the beginning of the season, I later started to play freely. Our main goal as a team was to increase our experience, and we achieved this. I hope that we will achieve more successful results next season."

Zamig also spoke about his future plans: "I am still continuing to train with the teacher. My goal is to play better and get into the "A" national team and wave our flag high."

Azerrail became the winner of the Azerbaijan High League among men's volleyball players. Murov Az Terminal won the silver medal, and Khilasedici won the bronze medal.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz