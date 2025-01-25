25 January 2025
Snow Volleyball Championship kicks off at Shahdag

Volleyball
News
25 January 2025 10:56
Snow Volleyball Championship kicks off at Shahdag

The Shahdag Tourism Center is hosting Azerbaijan’s inaugural snow volleyball championship today.

Idman.biz reports that the women's competition features teams such as Azerrail, Murov Az Terminal, Ganja, and the U21 squad. Meanwhile, the men's championship includes Azerrail, Murov Az Terminal, Ganjlar, and the U21 teams.

The tournament follows a round-robin format, with the top two teams advancing to the finals and the remaining teams competing for bronze.

The decisive matches are scheduled for January 26.

