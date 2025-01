The Azerbaijani national volleyball team players, Yelyzaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko have helped their club, Alba, advance to the quarterfinals of the CEV Cup.

The Romanian team triumphed once again in the second game of the playoff stage, defeating Avarka de Menorca from Spain with a 3-0 scoreline, Idman.biz reports.

Ruban was the match's top scorer, contributing 15 points to secure the victory.

Idman.biz