Countdown begins for 2026 European Championship: From European League to hosting

The Azerbaijani women’s volleyball team is gearing up for the 2026 European Championship, set to be hosted in Azerbaijan, with limited time left for preparation.

Idman.biz reports that 2025 will be a pivotal year for determining the team’s roster and developing the overall strategy. Besides the prestigious Golden European League, few official tournaments will take place this season, with the team's most recent performance in the competition ending on a disappointing note: two wins and four losses, placing them 8th. The team's performance showed promise early on against Austria, where they won the first two sets, but they eventually lost 2-3, leaving a sour aftertaste.

Notably, the team did not play with its optimal roster, as key players Ayshan Abdulazimova and Yelyzaveta Ruban were unavailable due to the demanding club season. As a result, this competition was more of a trial for younger and less experienced players, as well as those with fewer chances in the national team.

However, with the European Championship on the horizon, it is crucial to build a more competitive squad, which has become a central goal for the national federation. The first major competition of the year will take place in May, when Azerbaijan will face Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia, Montenegro, Romania, and Croatia in the next Golden European League.

The 2026 European Championship will be hosted by Azerbaijan, Sweden, the Czech Republic, and Turkey. The semi-finals and finals will take place in Ankara, while Baku has been selected to host one of the group stages at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Historically, the European Championship was held every two years. However, due to the recent restructuring of the FIVB World Championship, the European Championship will follow suit. This decision came after the FIVB altered the World Championship format, shifting it from every four years to a biennial event. As a result, the 2026 European Championship will take place after the 2025 World Championship.

Currently, 12 of the 24 teams for the final stage have been determined, including the host countries—Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Sweden, and the Czech Republic—along with Serbia, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, France, Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Slovakia. The remaining teams are competing in the qualification rounds, where Germany, Hungary, Spain, Slovenia, Greece, and Croatia are leading their respective groups with two wins each. According to the regulations, the top teams in each group, as well as the second-place finishers in seven groups, will qualify for the continental tournament.

In conclusion, the team needs to form a competitive squad capable of maintaining a consistent level of performance. Much responsibility falls on head coach Faig Garayev, as the countdown to the 2026 European Championship has already begun.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz