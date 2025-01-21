Head coach of the national teams met with young volleyball players in Ganja - PHOTO

The head coach of the national volleyball teams consisting of teenagers and young girls Sahin Chatma met with the athletes of Ganja Volleyball Academy.

The president of Ganja club Elvar Osmanov, member of the Board of New Azerbaijan Party, chairman of Ganja City Organization Bayram Aslanov, as well as representative of Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation Maftun Salmanov participated in the meeting held at Ganja Olympic Sports Complex, Idman.biz reports.

During the meeting, Sahin Chatma watched the training of young volleyball players, gave them his advice, and also answered their questions. The coach informed the athletes about the technical and tactical intricacies of volleyball, ways to overcome difficulties encountered during team work, and the basic principles of becoming a professional athlete.

In the meeting, where the importance of children's volleyball was specially emphasized, the continuous support of Ganja to the Volleyball Kids project of Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation was specially emphasized. The main goal of the project is to make volleyball popular among children and teenagers, to discover talented athletes and bring them to the world of professional sports. Ganja club regularly pays special attention to training new generation athletes in this direction.

