Azerbaijan national team volleyball player Polina Rahimova has lost her leadership in the list of the most effective strikers of the Brazilian league.

The player of Osasco currently ranks fourth in the list of top scorers of the championship, Idman.biz reports.

According to statistics, 33.67 percent of Rahimova's attacks were successful. According to this indicator, the leader is Praya striker Karol Gattas - 36.82%.

Osasco is currently in second place in the regular championship.

