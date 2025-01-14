Fifth victory for the leader

Today, the games of the V round were held in the Men's Volleyball Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that all three matches of the round ended in straight-set victories.

In the day's highlight match, Neftchi lost to Murov Az Terminal in three sets. This marks the leader's fifth consecutive victory.

The underdogs lost again with a 0:3 score. Xilasedici defeated MOİK, while Azerrail beat Gencler.