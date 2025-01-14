Fifth victory for the leader

Today, the games of the V round were held in the Men's Volleyball Premier League.
Idman.biz reports that all three matches of the round ended in straight-set victories.
In the day's highlight match, Neftchi lost to Murov Az Terminal in three sets. This marks the leader's fifth consecutive victory.
The underdogs lost again with a 0:3 score. Xilasedici defeated MOİK, while Azerrail beat Gencler.
Premier League (Men)
V Round
January 14
16:00. Gencler – Azerrail – 0:3 (16:25, 6:25, 13:25)
Sumgayit OIK
16:00. Xilasedici – MOİK – 3:0 (25:14, 25:22, 25:14)
FHN Sports Hall
16:00. Neftchi – Murov Az Terminal – 0:3 (18:25, 18:25, 21:25)
MYS Volleyball Center
The next round of the Men's Volleyball Premier League will take place on January 17-18.
Idman.biz