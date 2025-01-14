14 January 2025
EN

Fifth victory for the leader

Volleyball
News
14 January 2025 18:04
19
Fifth victory for the leader

Today, the games of the V round were held in the Men's Volleyball Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that all three matches of the round ended in straight-set victories.

In the day's highlight match, Neftchi lost to Murov Az Terminal in three sets. This marks the leader's fifth consecutive victory.

The underdogs lost again with a 0:3 score. Xilasedici defeated MOİK, while Azerrail beat Gencler.

Premier League (Men)
V Round
January 14
16:00. Gencler – Azerrail – 0:3 (16:25, 6:25, 13:25)
Sumgayit OIK

16:00. Xilasedici – MOİK – 3:0 (25:14, 25:22, 25:14)
FHN Sports Hall

16:00. Neftchi – Murov Az Terminal – 0:3 (18:25, 18:25, 21:25)
MYS Volleyball Center

The next round of the Men's Volleyball Premier League will take place on January 17-18.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

UNEC volleyball player: "Playing against strong ones increases our experience even more"
12 January 12:43
Volleyball

UNEC volleyball player: "Playing against strong ones increases our experience even more"

He said that his opponents are strong
Osasco won, Rahimova won 10 points
12 January 12:20
Volleyball

Osasco won, Rahimova won 10 points

This result allowed Osasco to consolidate second place in the regular championship
Azerrail captain Aynur Imanova: "We have gaps in some positions" - INTERVIEW
9 January 17:38
Volleyball

Azerrail captain Aynur Imanova: "We have gaps in some positions" - INTERVIEW

Azerrail VK captain Aynur Imanova shared her thoughts with Idman.biz ahead of their match against Gence VK
Abdulazimova’s team clinches second victory in Champions League
9 January 11:42
Volleyball

Abdulazimova’s team clinches second victory in Champions League

She contributed 8 points in the match
Yelizaveta Ruban shines as top scorer in CEV Cup quarters
9 January 11:00
Volleyball

Yelizaveta Ruban shines as top scorer in CEV Cup quarters

Yelizaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko, representing the Alba club, are on the verge of advancing to the CEV Cup quarterfinals
Rahimova's team catches the leader
8 January 14:50
Volleyball

Rahimova's team catches the leader

Azerbaijani national volleyball player Polina Rahimova, representing Brazil's Osasco club, played her first match of the year

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026
09:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for another season
Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO
13 January 09:03
Football

Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO

The match took place at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Today: Real Madrid vs Barcelona
12 January 15:23
Football

Today: Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Real and Barcelona teams will meet in the final
Juninho departs Qarabag for Flamengo move
13 January 10:06
Football

Juninho departs Qarabag for Flamengo move

"Juninho will only officially become our player after the medical and contract signing, which haven’t occurred yet"