Osasco, played by Azerbaijan national volleyball player Polina Rahimova, won the next round of the Brazilian championship.

Azerbaijani striker scored 10 points in the match with Barueri that ended with a score of 3:1, Idman.biz reports.

This result allowed Osasco to consolidate second place in the regular championship. Rahimova's team is only behind the leader Praya.

