9 January 2025
Azerrail captain Aynur Imanova: "We have gaps in some positions" - INTERVIEW

Volleyball
Interview
9 January 2025 17:38
Azerrail VK captain Aynur Imanova shared her thoughts with Idman.biz ahead of their match against Gence VK in the 5th round of the Azerbaijan Super League.

- You will be facing Gence today in the 5th round of the Azerbaijan Super League. What are your expectations for the match?
- As always, we will enter the match to win. However, we do have some missing players in certain positions. Nevertheless, we have prepared as best as we could during our training sessions, taking this into account.

- How well do you know the playing style of the opposing team?
- Yes, we’ve analyzed both the team’s games and individual players. There’s a new transfer in their lineup. Although we haven’t seen that player in action yet, I believe we will get a sense of their playing style in the first set, and our coach will guide us accordingly.

- How do you think the situation will unfold in this year’s Azerbaijani championship?
- As you know, we were the champions of Azerbaijan last year. This year, the teams in the championship are in a very different situation compared to last season. Each team is fighting for victory and making new transfers. The teams are much stronger this year.

- What are your main goals for this season?
- Our first goal was to win the cup, but unfortunately, we lost it. The team’s atmosphere is really good right now, and we are all working towards victory. In Azerrail, we currently have some positions that are lacking players. But this issue will be resolved soon. Our main goal this year is to become the Azerbaijan champion. We are doing everything we can to achieve that.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

