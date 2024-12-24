24 December 2024
Volleyball Federation selects athletes from Istanbul Baku

Volleyball
News
24 December 2024 11:37
21
The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) continues its efforts to identify talented youth and junior volleyball players.

AVF representatives recently visited the Istanbul Baku Sports Club in Baku as part of their selection process, Idman.biz reports.

Under the guidance of experts Bakhtiyar Huseynov and Parvin Huseynova, the team observed the training of female players under 15 years old. Athletes who met the criteria were registered for further evaluation.

The six selected volleyball players will join training sessions, led by Shahin Chatma, starting in January next year. These sessions will focus on developing teams made up of youth and junior female athletes.

