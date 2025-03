Norwegian club Bryne’s goalkeeper, Jan de Bur, has received an unusual award.

The shot-stopper was named Man of the Match in the game against Bodø/Glimt and was rewarded accordingly, Idman.biz reports.

His prize? 40 eggs—a unique token of recognition for his performance in the first round of the Norwegian Championship.

Bodø/Glimt won the match 1-0.

Idman.biz