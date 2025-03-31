31 March 2025
Azerbaijan volleyball player Andrey Melnikov: "We don't plan to settle for these achievements"

31 March 2025 14:38
“We knew it would be difficult.”

This was the statement made by Andrey Melnikov, a member of the Azerbaijani national volleyball team, in an interview with Idman.biz.

Melnikov, who won the Romanian Cup with Corona Brasov, shared his thoughts on the victory: “I would like to thank the coaching staff and all the players for their hard work. Everyone knew that the cup final wouldn't be easy for us, but it only motivated us to work harder. The match itself was tough, as the opposing team was well-prepared and highly motivated. The victory brought me invaluable experience, positive emotions, and the drive to continue my career at a high level.”

He also expressed his joy about the success of Azerbaijani teammates Yelizaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko, who won the Romanian Cup with Alba Blaj: “It was great to take a couple of pictures with the Azerbaijani girls with their gold medals. However, we don’t plan to settle for these successes. We have a tough final match ahead in the national championship against Dinamo Bucharest. We will prepare seriously and aim for success.”

In the final, Alba Blaj defeated CSO Voluntari, while Corona Brasov triumphed over Municipal Zalau with a 3-1 scoreline.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

