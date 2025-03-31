Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO

Representatives of the world-famous Barcelona football club have conducted an inspection of two stadiums in Baku—ASK Arena and Liv Bona Dea Arena.

Idman.biz, citing Oxu.Az, reports that the delegation included Marc Sabaté Ferré, the head of Barcelona’s Academy in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), as well as Bernat Villa Ay Gorris, the club’s technical coordinator for Europe and Africa.

Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, previously visited Azerbaijan and expressed the club’s interest in establishing an academy in the country.

