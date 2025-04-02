2 April 2025
EN

Azerbaijani players defeated in CEV Cup final

Volleyball
News
2 April 2025 11:41
17
Azerbaijani players defeated in CEV Cup final

Azerbaijani volleyball players Yelyzaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko, representing Alba, were defeated in the second leg of the CEV Cup final.

After losing 1-3 to Novara in the first match, the Romanian team could not overcome their rivals in the return leg at home, falling 0-3, Idman.biz reports.

Ruban was one of the top three players in the match, scoring 11 points.

The Italian team claimed their first-ever CEV Cup victory in history.

Ruban had reached the final of the CEV Women’s Challenge Cup two years ago with another Romanian team, Lugoj.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Yelyzaveta Ruban: "Despite losing the final, we are satisfied with the result"
16:36
Volleyball

Yelyzaveta Ruban: "Despite losing the final, we are satisfied with the result"

Ruban acknowledged the challenge they faced
Azerbaijan volleyball player Andrey Melnikov: "We don't plan to settle for these achievements"
31 March 14:38
Volleyball

Azerbaijan volleyball player Andrey Melnikov: "We don't plan to settle for these achievements"

Andrey Melnikov gave a statement in an interview

Polina Rahimova leads Osasco to victory in Brazil volleyball playoffs
31 March 12:17
Volleyball

Polina Rahimova leads Osasco to victory in Brazil volleyball playoffs

The playoffs of the Brazilian Volleyball Championship have officially begun
Ayshan Abdulazimova moves closer to Final with 10 points
31 March 10:58
Volleyball

Ayshan Abdulazimova moves closer to Final with 10 points

The Hungarian Women's Volleyball Championship semifinals are underway

Azerbaijani national volleyball players won the Romanian Cup
30 March 16:10
Volleyball

Azerbaijani national volleyball players won the Romanian Cup

Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation published information about this
Asif Aliyev: “We want to be champions”
29 March 12:30
Volleyball

Asif Aliyev: “We want to be champions”

Khilasedici won 3:0 over MOIK

Most read

Romelu Lukaku scores 400th career goal
31 March 14:21
Football

Romelu Lukaku scores 400th career goal

Romelu Lukaku has reached a career milestone by scoring his 400th goal
Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO
31 March 17:49
Football

Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO

Representatives of the world-famous Barcelona football club have conducted an inspection of two stadiums in Baku

LaLiga's foreign player appearance records: Messi in 2nd place
31 March 10:41
Football

LaLiga's foreign player appearance records: Messi in 2nd place

The list of foreign players with the most appearances in LaLiga has been revealed

Unusual award for goalkeeper
31 March 17:19
Football

Unusual award for goalkeeper

Norwegian club Bryne’s goalkeeper, Jan de Bur, has received an unusual award