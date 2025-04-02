Azerbaijani players defeated in CEV Cup final

Azerbaijani volleyball players Yelyzaveta Ruban and Olena Kharchenko, representing Alba, were defeated in the second leg of the CEV Cup final.

After losing 1-3 to Novara in the first match, the Romanian team could not overcome their rivals in the return leg at home, falling 0-3, Idman.biz reports.

Ruban was one of the top three players in the match, scoring 11 points.

The Italian team claimed their first-ever CEV Cup victory in history.

Ruban had reached the final of the CEV Women’s Challenge Cup two years ago with another Romanian team, Lugoj.

