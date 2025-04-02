Men's World Best International Goalscorer 2025

The list of the highest goal scorers in international competitions for 2025 has been revealed.

The IFFHS ranking includes players who have scored at least five goals for their national teams or in continental cup competitions, Idman.biz reports.

Top Goal Scorers of 2025 (International and club competitions)

Ousmane Dembélé (France, PSG) – 8 goals (7 for PSG, 1 for France)

Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich) – 7 goals

Georges Mikautadze (Georgia, Lyon) – 6 goals

A total of 18 players have scored five or more goals in the first three months of the year.

Idman.biz