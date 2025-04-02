Fenerbahce and Galatasaray set for high-stakes showdown

The Turkish Cup quarter-finals continue today, with two teams set to secure their spots in the semi-finals.

Trabzonspor will host Bodrumspor, while Istanbul’s football giants, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, will go head-to-head in the round’s marquee clash, Idman.biz reports.

Both title contenders in the league, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, will battle it out in yet another intense derby, with the Yellow-Navy Blues playing at home.

The winner of this highly anticipated matchup will face Konyaspor in the semi-finals. Konyaspor secured their place by defeating Iskenderunspor 3-0 in the previous round. The last quarter-final match, featuring Besiktas vs. Goztepe, will take place tomorrow.

Turkish Cup quarterfinals

April 2

18:45. Trabzonspor vs. Bodrumspor

21:45. Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray

Idman.biz